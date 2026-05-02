Senan Kelly Left Frustrated as Lee Reeves Emerges Favourite for Gary Cully Clash

A disgruntled Senan Kelly says Lee Reeves is now in pole position to fight Gary Cully in August.

Kelly revealed he had agreed to trade leather with his fellow Kildare man, and a deal in principle was done for the August 1 Pierce O’Leary-topped Queensberry bill to play out in the 3Arena.

However, speaking to Boxing Tickets NI, the BUI Celtic and Irish title winner says things have gone quiet on ‘The Diva’ front in recent days, pointing out Limierkc’s Reeves and the Son of Sarto look likely to fight.

Looking through a promotional lens, both matchups are fan-friendly and have enough narrative around them to generate interest.

However, for Kelly, it’s a disappointing turn of events.

Having completed all things domestic level, he has been looking for level-up fights and called for Cully after the stylish southpaw returned to action in Dublin in March.

Kelly has been the standout fighter on the domestic scene over the last few years, winning BUI Celtic and Irish titles before pushing Ben Marksby on Michael Conlan’s Dublin undercard.

Cully’s last all-Irish win came back in 2020. The Unit 3-trained boxer sensationally stopped Joe Fitzpatrick in a round at the Ulster Hall.

Reeves’ big wins have come abroad, he will fight for a second time in Ireland in May in what now looks likely to be a Cully warm up.