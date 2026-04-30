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FOUR YEARS LATER – A Look Back to How The World Reacts to Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 1

Joe O'Neill

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano brought down the house on Saturday in New York and the world was watching.

The Wicklow lightweight defended her undisputed crown via split-decision following a thrilling fight at Madison Square Garden.

Hurt badly in the fifth, Taylor was able to navigate the storm and win much of the second half of the fight to seal a deserved victory.

The latest game-changing moment in the career of Taylor, the fight drew immediate plaudits from the world of boxing and beyond.

Joe O'Neill

Reporting on Irish boxing the past five years. Work has appeared on irish-boxing.com, Boxing News, the42.ie, and local and national media. Provide live ringside updates, occasional interviews, and special features on the future of Irish boxing. email: joneill6@tcd.ie

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