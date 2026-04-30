FOUR YEARS LATER – A Look Back to How The World Reacts to Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 1

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano brought down the house on Saturday in New York and the world was watching.

The Wicklow lightweight defended her undisputed crown via split-decision following a thrilling fight at Madison Square Garden.

Hurt badly in the fifth, Taylor was able to navigate the storm and win much of the second half of the fight to seal a deserved victory.

The latest game-changing moment in the career of Taylor, the fight drew immediate plaudits from the world of boxing and beyond.

I have so much respect for these woman absolutely inspirational honored to have witnessed that, I hope you get all the money you deserve and I’m so happy you guys rocked that better the any man I seen 🔥👊🏼 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) May 1, 2022

WOW!💥💥💥 @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters what a fight and what a night for women’s boxing and women’s combat sports! @DAZNBoxing — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) May 1, 2022

.@KatieTaylor

just fought with the tenacity and determination of a true great. Watched a piece of history tonight. 🥊 — zayn (@zaynmalik) May 1, 2022

The goat Katie Taylor I’m so buzzing for her what a human 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪 — Barry Bannan (@bazzabannan25) May 1, 2022

QUITE RIGHT!!! Superb KATIE TAYLOR!!!! 🐐 GREATEST EVER 🥊 (Now get shut of those bias Commentators!)#TaylorSerrano — Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) May 1, 2022

Well done the amazing @KatieTaylor 🥊🇮🇪🌎 👸🏽 — Alex Arthur AAA 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@AlexArthur1) May 1, 2022

Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️🇮🇪Absolutely incredible boxing!

Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

Great Fight 🔥🔥🔥@KatieTaylor 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Lauren Price MBE (@LLPrice94) May 1, 2022

Yes both women here have just changed the game for us women in boxing thank you @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters 👏🏼👏🏼 — Sandy Ryan (@sandyryan93) May 1, 2022

Two humble warriors turned up, went all in and produced the fight of the year 💥 huge congrats to Ireland’s finest Katie Taylor 🇮🇪💚 #TaylorSerrano — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) May 1, 2022

Well done to both fighters @KatieTaylor & @Serranosisters the fight lived up to all expectations. What a fight, toe to toe action! Well done on the win Katie, showed amazing heart #Womensboxing — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 1, 2022

Well done @KatieTaylor and @Serranosisters put on a fantastic performance, this was a great fight to see and a packed out arena. Womens boxing has reached another level 🙌🏾

#TaylorSerrano @DAZNBoxing pic.twitter.com/OU6IeXbC2p — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) May 1, 2022

What a performance from both ladies!! So happy for @KatieTaylor 🇮🇪. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 1, 2022

Amazing fight and congratulations to both @Serranosisters and @KatieTaylor boxing needed that — CrisCyborg.com #Bellator279 (@criscyborg) May 1, 2022

What a performance from @KatieTaylor. Heroic effort from the champ. ☘️ — Brian O’Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) May 1, 2022

Incredible @KatieTaylor 👏👏👏 what a special night. ☘️ 🇮🇪 — Sean O’Brien (@SeanOBrien1987) May 1, 2022

What a fight what a women @KatieTaylor doing Ireland and boxing proud congrats champ what a performance 🇮🇪💚 — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) May 1, 2022

There's not many that get iconic status as a sports star, but @KatieTaylor joins the list pic.twitter.com/x4PauftAJz — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) May 1, 2022

Forget the Gypsy King we have The Irish Queen … Undisputed , Undefeated Katie Taylor 🇮🇪❤️☘️ pic.twitter.com/4Uz9qtlury — Hector (@hectorirl) May 1, 2022

Katie Taylor is the greatest Irish ATHLETE of all time & tonight she proves it once again 🇮🇪💪🏼💪🏼 — Gary Cully (@BoxerCully) April 30, 2022

Congratulations @KatieTaylor. Im so proud of you. Thank you for all you do for boxing in Ireland. Your story will be told for ever more. The World had Muhammad Ali. The world now has Katie Taylor.



Let that sink in..❤



☘🥊 pic.twitter.com/r4VADV4u4j — Ray Moylette (@raymoylette) May 1, 2022

Katie Taylor is the GWOAT by such a margin. One of the greatest Irish athletes of all time and one of the most important athletes of all time for generational growth. Game changer. Just bow down. And Brian Peters and Tomas Rohan deserve their props too. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/kkOqSsxi1r — Anthony Leaver (@AnthonyLeaver) May 1, 2022