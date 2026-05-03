From the Brink to Belt – Richie O’Leary’s Comeback Inspires Celtic Warriors

Richie O’Leary’s comeback story is one that is providing inspiration even in a storied gym like the Celtic Warriors.

The Dublin training facility has played host to all manner of fighters and been a base for some of modern Irish boxing’s more successful careers.

However, it’s never witnessed the kind of survival story the Dubliner can tell

O’Leary has come back from the brink to be crowned BUI Celtic champion in a short three-year period – and his success both in and out of the ring isn’t just celebrated in the gym; it’s being used as inspiration.

O’Leary has become a source of daily motivation, a benchmark for resilience, and a reminder of what truly matters beyond the ropes.



According to Paschal Collins the BUI Celtic Champion’s story provides a perspective that cuts through everything.

“Look at Richie O’Leary. You read Richie O’Leary’s post, you know what Richie went through three years ago. But you know what? His family, here in this gym —we were there to help him through it. Now he’s lifted so many fighters in my gym. I can say you think you have problems, look at Richie. Look what he’s come through and look where he is today,” Collins tells Irish-boxing.com.

“So don’t come in talking about your ankle or your toe or your whatever. Don’t talk about that to me. Look at what real problems are. When you leave this gym with your sore toe, taking anti-inflammatories or a painkiller, it goes away — but what Richie’s been through doesn’t go away.

“He’s an inspiration to us all. He’s great to everybody. He’s great, and there are so many big things coming for Richie. We love him.”

Collins points to the transformation as something profound — not just physically, but mentally and emotionally.

“Even walking through the door of a gym was a huge step for him, a huge achievement,” Collins continues before explaining the influence of coach Peter Vrinceanu.

“And then he wanted to have his first pro fight. I teamed him up in the gym with Peter. Because Peter and Richie boxed together, they knew each other. Peter had a bad injury, he couldn’t box anymore, so I was like, ‘Peter, be a coach. You’d be a very good coach.’

“So I said, ‘You know what? Let’s team them up together.’ And Peter’s coaching Richie. If there’s anything needed, I’m there to help them. And they’ve become a great little partnership. They’re like brothers. And you need that.”

That partnership has proven vital, not just in developing O’Leary as a fighter, but in building confidence, stability and friendship — things that Collins believes are crucial in O’Leary’s story.

“It’s been good for Peter — that’s his first champion. And it’s been good for Richie to win a title, to show that there’s so much more to live for in this life.

“There’s so many great people around who love him and who’ll always be there for him.

“That’s what it’s about — showing that no matter what you go through, there’s always a way forward.”