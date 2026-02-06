“‘The Words ‘I’m Finished’ Never Came Out of My Mouth’ – Oisin Treacy ‘Buzzing’ Ahead of Ring Return

Oisin Treacy admits the familiar electricity of fight week has reminded him exactly why he belongs in the ring.

The Wicklow battler ends a year-long absence when he fights Jordan Grannum on the Proving Ground card in Leopardstown Racecourse on Saturday night.

The closer we get to his sixth pro, the more he realises what he has missed.



“It’s great to be back – the whole buzz of fight week is creeping back in, reminding me of how much of a buzz I get out of it,” Treacy told Irish-boxing.com as he gears up for his return.

The layoff wasn’t by design; it had its roots in work-life cuts.



“I had no intention of being out of the ring that long,” he explained. “I ended up with two nasty cuts after the Gratti fight, which took a while to heal. I finished up my apprenticeship then and started working for myself, so all focus was on that. But yeah, look, it’s great to be settled now and looking forward to getting back in the ring come Saturday night.”

Despite the extended absence, the Bray native insists retirement was never a thought.



“The words ‘I’m finished’ never came out of my mouth,” he said. “My focus was elsewhere for a while but I knew I’d end up back in the ring when the time was right – and that time is now.”



Standing in the opposite corner will be Jordan, the experienced ‘Grafter,’ the kind of opponent the JB Promotions man believes is ideal for shaking off the rust while still demanding sharpness.



“Jordan’s a game opponent. He’s came over and took wins in a couple of his previous fights – a man with great experience – so I’m looking forward to the challenge at hand Saturday.”

The bout itself is scheduled for four rounds, a deliberate step to ease Treacy back into competitive action, but get the win, he may find himself in title action.



“Yeah, I’m going to ease myself back in Saturday night with this four-rounder,” he said. “It’s been a long ten months out of the ring, so get this out of the way, and then I’ve spoken with Jay about a potential domestic opponent for the April card in the stadium.”

Photo Credit KW Media

