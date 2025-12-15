European U17 Championships – 10 Shoot for Silver

Ten Team Ireland boxers vie for medal up-grades in Monday’s semi-finals.

Lucie Prentice, Kalib Walshe, Isabelle Hawkins, Paige Nickels, Cassie Henderson, Pat Stokes, Kristina Jubani, Jason Donoghue and Willian Heaphy all look to take a step up the podium on a busy day for Irish boxing.

50kg Lucie Prentice is first in action, taking on Anya New of England in Bout 2 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session. Kalib Walshe boxes his 57kg semi in Bout 9 of the same ring and session, against Maxim Kovalski of Germany.

Isabelle Hawkins contests her 75kg semi-final in Bout 5 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, against Vasylyna Olasiuk of Ukraine.

In Ring B’s Evening Session, 54kg Paige Nickels is in action against Kesia Reale of Italy in Bout 5. Three contests later, in Bout 6, Team Co-Captain 70kg Cassie Henderson also faces Italian opposition, in the form of Denise Marcellino. 46kg Pat Stokes steps between the ropes in Bout 8, against Birham-Pasa Iuseim of Romania. 50kg Kristian Jubani is next up in Bout 9, taking on Nikola Raičević of Montenegro. 60kg Jason Donoghue is in action in Bout 11, against Shahin Aslanov of Azerbaijan and 80+kg William Heaphy boxes in the last contest of the night, Bout 14. He meets Hakan Deniz Coşkun of Turkey