Anthony Cacace gets new Leon Woodstock date – Apace to defend his title on BT Sports







Anthony Cacace [18(7)-1(0)] will make the first defence of his British title Live on BT Sports on October 10.

The Champion was initially penciled in to fight his promotional stablemate Leon Woodstock [12(5)-2(0)] on the top of a TV bill in July.

However, Cacace suffered a real kick in the teeth as an abyss of all things forced a cancellation.

The Belfast super featherweight has return to the gym in recent weeks and now has an official date to look forward to.

The title defence is now set for October 10 on a TV show topped by Liam Williams and Andrew Robinson’s British middleweight title fight.

While it’s not quite a gimme’ the Hackney native is probably the least threatening promotional stablemate Cacace could have faced.

The 24-year-old has lost to Archie Sharp and more recently to Eric Donovan defeater Zelfa Barrett and a peak Cacace would be favoured to add a third career defeat his resume.

In that regard a fighter, who has had his fair share of frustration and misfortune, will be delighted to get a high profile TV broadcast winnable fight.

It’s a chance for the former Emerald Warriors and Cyclone Promotions fighter to show his wares in the spotlight, out do the likes of WBO#3 Sharp and take a step toward bigger fights.

No venue for the card has been confirmed, but York Hall and the BT Sports Stuido’s have provided the backdrop to the behind closed doors Queensbury shows.