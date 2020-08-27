‘The Hitman’s ready’ – Stevie McKenna promises to put on a show for the cameras







Stevie McKenna [4(4)-0] is adamant he is going to make the most of the big platform he is has been given.

The Monaghan fighter will feature on the undercard of Alex Dilmaghani’s European super-featherweight title challenge against champion Samir Ziani, live on Channel 5 on the first weekend in September.

Undefeated in four fights since turning professional last year, McKenna, who victories have all come by KO inside two rounds, has impressed stateside.

His clash with Kris Pilkington [2(0)-7(1)-1]] represents his first this side of the Atlantic and he is excited about the prospect of exciting new fans.

McKenna is excited to fight in the UK for the first time as a professional. He said, “The Hitman is ready! I’m looking forward to making my first appearance in the UK with Hennessy Sports. I’m in really good shape and ready to put on an exciting show. I’m delighted to be fighting on free TV in the UK on Channel 5. It’s a fantastic opportunity for my friends, family and fans to finally see me in action. This is just the platform I need to build my stock. I can’t wait.”

Sheer Sports, the 24-year-old Freddie Roach trained fighter’s management company, are as excited about McKenna as a prospect as he is about fighting on TV next time out.

Speaking about a fighter who won Commonwealth Youth Gold in Samoa, European youth silver and was and an Irish Elite National title all within a year Sheer Sports V.P Lyle Green, promised the prospect won’t disappoint come September 5.

“Stevie McKenna is the best, most exciting up and coming fighter in boxing. Thank you to Mick Hennessy for giving Stevie a chance to showcase his world class talent in front of the entire UK and Ireland on September 5th live on Channel 5. He will not disappoint.”

Show promoter Mick Hennessy claims it’s an ‘honour’ to have McKenna on the card.

Hennessy added, “This is a real honour to have this talented young man feature on my September 5th event. I’d like to thank Sheer Sports for allowing Stevie to fight on the card and I’m sure he will go down a storm with fans and viewers here. I’ve been well aware of Stephen’s quality and credentials for many years due to my close links with the Irish boxing scene and also knowing his family. He is one of the most exciting boxers to emerge from Ireland in recent years.”