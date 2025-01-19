Heavyweight Hopes Irish Boxing’s Cu Chulainn has Land of the Giant Ambitions

Fittingly as a boxer named after mythical Irish warrior Cu Chulainn wants to become a giant noted for what he can do in battle.

Whitechurch BC’s Chulainn McDonnell claimed the 80kg Youth Irish title when he outpointed Edvin Volodkevic at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The success was McDonnell’s second at National level and was somewhat of a ‘statement’ win considering this is his first year at youth level.

However, the well-built and solid punching prospect has bigger aspirations in more ways than one.

Not only does the teen want to make the international team for the European Youths later this year, McDonnell also wants to one day become an Irish professional heavyweight.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding.