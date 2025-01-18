Don’t Vacate – Don’t Fight Wood- Eddie Hearn Pleads With Anthony Cacace

Eddie Hearn has urged Anthony Cacace not to vacate his world title and defend against Eduardo Nunez.

The Mexican is mandatory challenger for the IBF super-featherweight title, which is currently in the Belfast fighter’s possession.

The Matchroom fighter previously agreed to step aside in to allow Cacace and Josh Warrington to trade leather at Wembley Stadium.

‘Sugar’ now wants to invoke his mandatory rights and the fight has been ordered by the IBF.

However, Cacace looks set to vacate to fight Leigh Wood on the Benn-Eubank undercard later this year.

The Matchroom CEO who promotes Nunez believes it’s the wrong move.

“I’m very disappointed with the whole situation,” Hearn told Irish media on Wednesday.

“Cacace against Nunez is a bloodbath of a fight. I rate Nunez so highly, but it’s not an easy fight. If you do it in Belfast, it’s a 50-50 and one of the best you can make, as I rate Cacace.

“I know Anto has got to do the right thing for his career and family, but I hate seeing fighters vacate belts. If it’s because of someone you just can’t beat, then I get it. But winning the world title was so massive for Anto, so don’t give it away.

“He did great against Cordina, had the payday against Warrington and will get paid a lot to fight Nunez, so roll the dice. If you win that fight, all of a sudden this is when you get a massive payday in a huge unification. It’s not against Anto, but it’s just disappointing as he is such a brilliant fighter.”

Speaking previously about the scenario, Cacace said he’d happily fight Nunez if the money was right.

The suggestion was he could double what was on offer to fight the Mexican against Michael Conlan’s former foe.

However, Hearn suggests Cacace won’t make much more by taking a second Irish revenge mission.

“It’s a great fight but will Cacace earn significantly more for this than fighting Nunez? I don’t think so.”

It also has to be noted that Hearn no longer promotes Wood and looks after Nunez, so he only has a chance to benefit if Ireland’s only male world champion fights the Mexican.