Super Super Middle Summer Showdown in the Works

An all-Irish clash between Emmet Brennan and Cathal Crowley is in the works for August.

Irish-boxing.com understands the super middleweights have agreed in principle to trade leather on Queensberry’s August 1 bill.

It’s yet to be confirmed if a title will be on the line, but it’s an interesting support bout to Pierce O’Leary’s clash with Mark Chamberlain.

Brennan, who, like headliner O’Leary, is a Dublin Docklands graduate, hasn’t fought since March of last year.

The Olympian appeared to have some serious momentum when he made it three all-Irish wins in two years with a victory over now Irish champion Kevin Cronin in Madison Square Garden. However, the Dubliner hasn’t seen action since.

Crowley bounced back from his Irish title defeat to Cronin with a victory in his native Cork in February and fights on a JB Promotions card later this month. Emerge victorious against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent on that bill, and he’ll return to all Irish action against Brennan.

Some of Queensberry’s Irish contingent, including Steven Cairns, Eoghan Lavin, Bobbi Flood and Adam Olaniyan, are pencilled in to appear, but there hasn’t been mention of two-time world champion Anthony Cacace with regard to the card.

Gary Cully is another being mentioned to populate the card and his been linked with both Senan Kelly and Lee Reeves.