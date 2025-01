Skye Ward was 50-50 on whether to fight at 50kgs or 52kgs at last weekend’s National Youth Competition.

However, there was nothing half-hearted or indecisive about her display.

As per usual, the Neilstown boxer was 100 percent effort and aggression in the ring.

As a result, she claimed her second Irish title and did so at a weight that may suit her better moving forward.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding