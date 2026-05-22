Warren Offers Jono Carroll a Fight with British Champion

Queensberry are trying to make a fight between Jono Carroll and their rising star Royston Barney Smith.

Frank Warren and co see the clash as an ideal one for the Pierce O’Leary-topped card in the 3Arena on August 1.

‘King Kong’ appeared on the promotional outfits last bill down by the Docklands, winning the IBO title by defeating Belfast’s Colm Murphy.

Queensberry obviously fancy the strap and the scalp of the livewire southpaw for Barney Smith and have made moves to make the fight.

It’s understood the Dubliner is willing to trade leather with the British champion and is confident of victory.

However, it’s been suggested the offer made is below what the former IBF worl title challenger would accept.

Steven Carins versus Archie Sharp is also in the works for the bill as is a clash between Emmett Brennan and Cathal Crowley.