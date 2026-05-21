Olympic Weights and Qualifying Process Confirmed

Courtesy of IABA

The Qualification System developed by World Boxing for the boxing competition at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (LA28) has been approved by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Under the system (HERE) 248 places are available at LA28, which will be the first Olympic Games in history to feature gender parity in the boxing competition with seven weight classes each for men and women that will be contested by 124 males and 124 females.

MEN’S WEIGHTS WOMEN’S WEIGHTS Weights Places Weights Places 55kg 18 51kg 18 60kg 18 54kg 18 65kg 20 57kg 20 70kg 20 60kg 18 80kg 16 65kg 18 90kg 16 70kg 16 90kg+ 16 75kg 16 TOTAL 124 TOTAL 124

The Qualification System is made up of three global competitions and five Continental events which means that boxers will have up to four opportunities to secure a place at LA28.

The qualification pathway and the boxing competition in Los Angeles will be overseen and managed by World Boxing which is the International Federation for boxing recognised by the IOC.

The first qualification event will be the 2027 World Boxing Championships in Kazakhstan which will be followed by five Continental qualifiers in 2027 and 2028. The path to LA28 will conclude with two final world qualifiers in 2028. The World Boxing bidding process to host one of these events will begin imminently.