‘See You Down the Line’ – Seeds Planted for Olaniyan vs Atang Heavyweight Mega Fight

There will be Irish interest in the next massive heavyweight rivalry, it seems.

A seed has already been planted with regard to Adam Olaniyan and Leo Atang trading leather in the biggest fight of the next generation – and both were happy to water it.

Speaking in Doncaster last weekend the Tallaght native and the rising English star both agreed a meeting was inevitable down the line – and it’s clear their teams feel an era-defining rivalry can be cultivated.

Watch as both spoke to DAZN below:

As two of the best young amateur heavyweights in the world, Atang and the decorated Jobstown prospect are constantly mentioned alongside each other.

Many suggested they would eventually meet in various senior amateur tournaments and be Olympic 2028 rivals.

However, with amateur meetings now impossible, the pair are being linked in pro parlance.

If they do end up trading leather, it seems it will be in a massive heavyweight world title fight.