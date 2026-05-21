The Last Dance, The First Steps: Padraig McCrory to Share Farewell Night with Four Debutants

Padraig McCrory will help four boxers say hello when he officially says goodbye next month.

Hammer Boxing and Conlan Sports will unleash a fresh wave of talent with four professional debuts planned for June’s Waterfront Hall Last Dance card.

The bill, headlined by the farewell bout for ‘The Hammer,’ will also serve as a major platform for the next generation.

As McCrory completes his last dance, Jamie Graham, Ella McDonald, Bryce Collins and John Ferry will all get their pro shows on the road.

Boxing’s working-class hero is happy to be working alongside all four with Jamie Conlan.

He points out that Ryan Burnett is extremely ‘excited’ about Ulster Champion McDonald’s prospects, and that he’s only been told good things about 2023 National Elite Champion Collins.

“Bryce was supposed to be on the last card and his medical didn’t come through in time, which is all sorted now,” he explained.

“His team are very excited about what Bryce can do.”

The emphasis on new talent highlights the direction Hammer Boxing is moving under McCrory’s influence.

The former IBO champion admitted management and promotion were never originally part of his plan, but says helping younger fighters naturally evolved from his own experiences in the sport.

“There were a few guys struggling with management and getting fights,” he explained.

“I felt I could help because I’ve done it from the bottom. I’ve experienced ticket-selling, building support and learning how to deal with people properly.”

McCrory believes relationship-building remains one of the most important lessons he can pass on.

“You have to go meet people, thank them and appreciate them buying tickets,” he said.

“They’ll come back and support you again.”

The June show represents the fifth event McCrory has been involved with in just over a year — a pace even he admits has surprised him.

“This is moving much faster than I thought it would,” he said.

“I think this is going to be the best show yet.”