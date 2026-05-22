Steven Cairns in Talks to fight British Former European Champion

Steven Cairns looks set to be handed the breakout fight he craves in August.

‘The Irish Take Over’ is in talks to fight former European title holder Archie Sharp.

The bout is in the works for Queensberry’s August 1 Pierce O’Leary topped 3Arena card.

The Cork boxer has progressed steadily since turning over as a teen and stepped up last time out, stopping the then-unbeaten Arnie Dawson in March.

He could leap rather than step up next time out, as he is in talks to fight Sharp.

Speaking online, the Brit confirmed: “People [are] asking me what’s next. [I’m] in talks about the young champ from Ireland, Steven Cairns. I think that would be a cracker.’

Sharp would be by far the biggest test of the Rebel County man’s career to date. The boxer, who was linked to Anthony Cacace on more than one occasion over the years and has a win over Declan Geraghty on his record, was once WBO world champion and a continental ring king.

He has lost only twice in 29 fights, those defeats coming against Maxi Hughes and Ryan Garner and at 31, certainly isn’t over the hill.

It’s a record and reputation that will leave the 23-year-old Irish fighter licking his lips. He has been calling for the kind of fight that will allow him to progress from prospect to contender – and he may just get it this summer.