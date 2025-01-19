‘I’m Stepping into Big Boxing Now’ – Ava McCabe Steps Up

Ava McCabe celebrated big ‘big boxing’ success over the weekend.

The Jobstown BC fighter got the job done at National level for the fifth time but revealed her latest success means that bit more.

The Tallaght talent claims fighting three-minute rounds and winning at Under-18 level adds something special to her most recent title win.

McCabe was also delighted to come through a tough final and now sets her sights on emulating clubmates Josh and Adam Olaniyan aswell as Tiffany Spencer by wearing the Irish vest on the International stage.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding