Kieran Molloy happy to gatecrash Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan party

Kieran Molloy says he would happily make the Paddy Donovan – Lewis Crocker standoff a Mexican one.

The Galway fighter says he would gate-crash the party if the pair couldn’t get over the line and would consider fighting either next year.

Matchroom’s desire to promote a Crocker and Donovan fight has been well-publicised and the pair have both been open about their willingness to fight.

It’s understood a deal has been agreed in principle with venue proving the only stumbling block.

Molloy, another Irish fighter in and around the weight says he would throw his hat in the ring to fight either once he completes his 2024 plans.

“I may have to go in a wreck the party next year if it doesn’t happen,” he tells ESBR.

“Thats were I want to be. By the end of this year I want my name to be in the mix with all of those boys. I just have to keep on progressing, taking these fight, another two fights by the end of this year and when. I’m in against good opponents who come to win thats when you’ll see the best of me.”

Molloy is such a name that fight fans would instantly welcome him to the party, although he seems aware he’d best served banking some step up wins akin to his domestic rivals beforehand.

The EU Games medal winner also believes all involved would be best served letting things simmer, arguing they should wait for the stakes to be higher before gambling.

“Thats a massive fight.” he says of ‘The Croc’ versus ‘The Real Deal’. It’s a great fight two completely different styles, a fighter against a boxer puncher. It’s an unreal fight but unless it’s a workd title eliminator or for a whole pile of money I think it might be a bit early. That’s just my opinion I think it’s very rare you get two world class guys from Ireland at the same time so I don’t know if it’s good to fight them so soon. If they can make it a world title eliminator and get a pile of money for it go for it other than that I think they should let it brew a little while.”

In fairness to Molloy that has been his mantra since he turned over, particularly when it comes to a possible rematch of one of the most eagerly anticipated National Elite finals of recent times with Donovan.

“Myself and Paddy will be a massive fight down the line but we’ll let that one brew for a while. I want to bring something big to the table and I want him to bring something big to the table as well.”

The Matchroom linked duo aside the southpaw puncher is happy with how his career is progressing. He had his second fight under GBM earlier this month and now has his sights set on a massive return to Galway.

“I think my career is going to start getting very exciting now. We are a couple away from being in the mix with the big boys,” he says.

“I want a title fight in my next fight going back to my home city in Galway, a stadium fight in my tenth fight it doesn’t get much bigger than that.”