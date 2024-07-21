‘Everyone knows who I want’ – Chantelle Cameron calls for Katie Taylor rematch

Chantelle Cameron set her sights on the trilogy bout with Katie Taylor after registering victory in her Queensberry debut on Saturday night.

The Northampton boxer claimed the vacant WBC interim light welterweight title with a majority decision win against France’s Elhem Mekhaled in Birmingham and immediately set her sights on a third showdown with the Irish sporting sensation.

Cameron who claimed a, 98-92, 99-92, 95-95 majority win live on TNT became the first fighter to defeat Taylor in the professional ranks in May of 2023. The Bray native avenged the reverse in November of last year and it was due to be full steam ahead for a summer showdown.

However, a third fight was put on the back burner when it became apparent Croke Park wasn’t a possible venue for the third installment of a classic women’s boxing rivalry.

Taylor subsequently agreed to fight Amanda Serrano and will put her light welterweight titles on the line against ‘The Real Deal’ on Netflix in November.

She hasn’t closed the door on sharing the ring with Cameron further down the line, speaking last night, Cameron called for that to happen sooner rather than later.

After her first fight working with Frank Warren and under new trainer Grant Smith, Cameron told TNT Sports: “It’s been a bit of a rough chapter, but I’m back now and I’m coming for those belts again. This is just the beginning.

“It’s my first camp with Grant and I just want to keep the momentum now. I don’t want to be waiting around for what’s next.

“Everybody knows who I want. I want to be busy, so let’s get cracking and get her (Taylor) back out at the end of the year.”