The Biggest Remaining Bouts of 2026 and What Boxing Odds Suggest

The first half of 2026 delivered plenty of drama, but some of the sport’s biggest questions remain unanswered. Several divisions are still taking shape as established stars defend their status and emerging contenders push for career-defining victories this summer.

Betting markets offer another way to evaluate these matchups. Beyond identifying favorites and underdogs, odds reflect how oddsmakers weigh form, activity, style, and momentum. The biggest remaining bouts of 2026 reveal not only who is expected to win, but also why.

Why 2026’s Biggest Fights Are So Difficult to Predict

A few years have presented as many variables as 2026. Several marquee fighters enter pivotal bouts with unanswered questions. Some are changing weight classes, others are returning from long layoffs, and a few are trying to prove age has not diminished their ability.

Recent form now carries major weight with sportsbooks. A dominant performance last month can matter more than achievements from years ago, while weight-class moves add uncertainty when elite fighters face naturally larger opponents at the championship level.

Public perception adds another layer. Casual fans often support established stars, while analytical bettors look beyond reputation and headlines. Current boxing odds provide a useful snapshot of how bookmakers view the sport’s biggest upcoming fights.

Xander Zayas vs. Jaron Ennis

Scheduled for June 27 in Brooklyn, this unified junior middleweight championship fight has all the ingredients of a potential changing-of-the-guard moment for the division.

Xander Zayas enters as the reigning WBO and WBA champion and one of boxing’s brightest young stars. His disciplined jab, technical precision, and ability to make adjustments have powered an undefeated rise through the division.

Jaron “Boots” Ennis, however, arrives with immense momentum. The unbeaten former welterweight champion is 35-0 with an exceptional knockout rate, while his explosive debut at 154 pounds reinforced the belief that he can thrive in a higher weight class.

That confidence is reflected in the betting market, where Ennis is a sizable -430 favorite to Zayas’ +300. Despite Zayas holding the belts, sportsbooks view Ennis as the more dangerous fighter, and a victory would quickly reshape the junior middleweight landscape.

Anthony Joshua vs. Kristian Prenga

Heavyweight boxing rarely lacks drama, and Anthony Joshua’s July 25 return carries plenty of intrigue. Many view the bout as a stepping stone toward a Tyson Fury showdown later this year.

Joshua enters as a massive -3300 favorite against Kristian Prenga, who sits around +1000. The betting line points to a comfortable victory for the former heavyweight champion, but the circumstances add another layer to the matchup.

Joshua is returning after recovering from a serious car accident in December, leaving questions about his timing, movement, and overall sharpness. Prenga is unlikely to win a technical battle, making an early fight-changing punch his clearest path to an upset.

Much of the attention centers on what comes next. A convincing performance keeps Joshua on course for a potential showdown with Tyson Fury, one of boxing’s biggest attractions, while a disappointing outing could dramatically alter those plans.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Tim Tszyu

No major fight remaining in 2026 feels more difficult to predict than Errol Spence Jr. versus Tim Tszyu. An accomplished former champion meets an active contender in his prime. The contrast makes this one of the year’s toughest fights to forecast.

Spence returns after nearly three years away from competition. His résumé includes championship success and victories over elite opponents, but inactivity remains one of the toughest variables for bookmakers to assess.

Tszyu brings a different set of advantages. He has remained active, is a natural junior middleweight, and will benefit from fighting in front of a home crowd in Australia.

That uncertainty is reflected in the betting market, where Spence is a modest -150 favorite to Tszyu’s +140. Spence will rely on his southpaw jab and pressure, while Tszyu looks to impose his physicality and body work. Their contrasting styles should make for a compelling matchup.

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. William Zepeda

The vacant WBC lightweight title adds significant stakes to this August 1 clash in Las Vegas. The winner will leave with a world title and added momentum in a stacked lightweight division.

Lamont Roach Jr. enters as a moderate -215 favorite, while William Zepeda sits around +164. The narrow betting line suggests a competitive fight, reflecting the contrasting styles of the two contenders competing for the vacant title.

Roach has built his reputation on discipline, defensive awareness, and intelligent counter-punching. Zepeda takes the opposite approach, using relentless pressure and a high punch output to push opponents out of their comfort zone.

That contrast could make for a compelling title fight. Roach will look to control pace and distance, while Zepeda aims to overwhelm him with activity. The close betting margin suggests sportsbooks expect a contest decided by small moments.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli

Canelo Alvarez has spent years entering championship fights as a dominant betting favorite. His September showdown with Christian Mbilli presents a much sterner test. It is also one of the most competitive betting lines Canelo has faced in recent years.

Canelo remains favored at approximately -316, but the line is considerably tighter than many of his recent title defenses at super middleweight. Mbilli enters around +257, reflecting the respect he has earned from both analysts and bettors.

The undefeated challenger brings size, pressure, and a relentless work rate. Those attributes present challenges that many of Canelo’s recent opponents have struggled to replicate.

Canelo still holds key advantages in experience, ring IQ, defensive movement, and elite counter-punching. Fans following the latest boxing news and trends will find plenty of debate over whether Mbilli’s physical advantages can overcome Canelo’s pedigree.

Boxing’s Defining Stretch Awaits

Championship implications, comeback stories, rising stars, and legacy fights all converge during the second half of 2026, across several of boxing’s divisions. Every matchup carries meaningful stakes, whether a title is on the line or a future mega-fight hangs in the balance.

Favorites have emerged, but certainty remains elusive. Several bouts appear capable of producing surprises, and a single result could reshape a division. Boxing’s biggest remaining fights promise drama, intrigue, and unforgettable moments before the year’s end.