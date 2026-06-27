‘The Next Heavyweight to Watch’ – Veteran Promoter Backs Adam Olaniyan to Become a Star

Adam Olaniyan is a future world heavyweight champion, according to a man with huge sway in the land of the giants at present.

Frank Warren, who works closely with the likes of Tyson Fury, Daniel Dubois, Fabio Wardley, Joseph Parker, Zhilei Zhang, Lawrence Okolie, Joe Joyce and rising star Moses Itauma, amongst others, believes the Dublin 20-year-old is a star in the making.

Indeed, the Queensberry boss is backing the 6’6 Tallaght native to one day buckle a heavyweight world title around his waist.

“The next heavyweight to watch is doing his thing in football stadiums and hometown arenas. Adam Olaniyan is a future heavyweight champion of the world,” Warren said.

The veteran fight maker was speaking after the Jobstown BC graduate Viktar Chvarkou in the second round of a St Mary’s Stadium-hosted fight.

The 20-year-old was always expected to defeat the Kazakh, but dropping him in the first and taking out before the second stanza was done was a statement of sorts.

Chvarkou is an away fighter with a reputation for going the distance and asking prospects tests. Indeed, he went the distance and took around of the more experienced and much hyped Matchroom prospect Leo Atang earlier this year.

Stopping him saw Olaniyan put down a marker, as does, outdoing the heavyweight he is already linked to a major fight with.

Speaking on Atang recently, the Brian Peters-mentored big man said he expects to share the ring with Eddie Hearn’s prospect in a Stadium fight down the line.

“Me and Leo are going to fight one day,” he said. “And it’s going to be a mega fight. Leo’s a nice fellow, but we’re going to fight one day.

“They say super fights – it’s a mega fight. We just need to build it the right way. Down the line we can definitely get it on for a world title, who knows, maybe undisputed?