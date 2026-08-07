‘Have the Pints Ready’ – Callum Walsh Targets Knockout and Beer Shower Repeat

Callum Walsh is plotting another 3Arena beer party this Saturday,

The Cork boxer fights at the venue for the second time as he takes on former European Champion Tyler Denny on the Zuffa card.

His last visit to the Dublin Docklands ended with a knockout victory and a beer shower.

He’s hoping history repeats itself, although he is concerned about leaving a mess for Aaron McKenna’s world title attempt.

“That’s what we’re going for—the knockout and then the shower of beers. I’m the co-main event this time, so they’ll have to have the cleaners ready.

“I expect a big win. I’m hoping to get a knockout for the Irish crowd. Have the pints ready.”

Stopping Denny would be a statement.

The former European champion represents the biggest challenge of the Dana White fancied boxer’s career to date, although the LA based Rebel county man is confident there are flaws he can exploit.

“I’ve watched footage,” he adds.

“I think there is multiple holes that we can expose. I’m just going to see whichever one I see first.”

Despite that confidence, Walsh isn’t underestimating the Englishman and believes Denny will arrive in peak condition.

“He’s going to show up and fight. I think anybody I fight, I fight the best version of them.

“They probably prepare very well to fight me. Everybody wants to beat me. I’ll be expecting the very best Tyler Denny there is, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Provided he comes through against the former English champ, Walsh wants to get busy straight away.

The Freddie Roach trained contender has his sights on Shane Mosley Jr and it seems he wants it on the Conor Benn-Ryan Garcia bill.

“I’d love to get on that Conor Benn-Ryan Garcia one next month if I could.

“We’ll see how this fight goes. I want to get back in there as soon as possible.”