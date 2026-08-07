Aaron McKenna? Why Not? Conor Coyle Sets Out his World Title Stall

Conor Coyle has made one thing clear ahead of his Dublin return this weekend – every fight after Saturday night has to move him closer to a world title.

The Derry middleweight makes his first appearance under the Zuffa Boxing banner on the undercard of Aaron McKenna’s world title attempt on Saturday night.

‘The Kid’ is promising a dominant display against Mark Beuke, but admits his sights are already firmly set on boxing’s biggest prizes.

The 36-year-old says he has no interest in marking time and wants title fights and marquee names once he gets through this weekend’s assignment.

“Any other fight I have after Saturday night, I want them to be big,” Coyle told Irish-Boxing.com.

“I want them to be title fights or a big-name opponent.”

Coyle has been ranked for a number of years and has on more than one ocassion looked one win away from a world title shot.

Win on Saturday and he’s going to start trying to force the issue and is more than open to an Aaron McKenna fight if the Monaghan man does win the title.

“World title fight, without a doubt.

“I’ll call out whoever needs to be called out. I’ll fight anybody at the top of the division.

“If that’s an opportunity, I’ll fight [Etinosa] Oliha for the IBF world title. An all-Irish clash for an IBF world title if that’s an opportunity.”

While many fighters begin contemplating retirement at 36, Coyle believes his best years may still lie ahead, insisting he remains a “fresh fighter” after a career in which he has taken little punishment.

“I’m 36, but I’m a fresh fighter. I’ve never took any punishment. Never took a beating.

“I feel young, I feel good and I feel fit. I say I’ve a lot of years left in me.”

That belief is fuelling his determination to make the most of what he calls the final chapter of his career.

“Whatever years I have left in the game now, I’m going to put everything into it.

“I want to come out at the other end saying I’ve nothing left under the table. I want to put everything there now, do the best I can and become a champion.”

Before thoughts turn to title shots, however, Coyle is determined to make a statement in his Zuffa debut, predicting a one-sided performance in front of an Irish crowd.

“It’s going to be a dominant performance. Everything off a good jab, put the combinations together and hopefully we get the fight finished early.

“I’m going to prove that I’m levels above and just show class.”