Intermediate Champ Godstime Ide Going ‘Straight into the Elites’

Ireland’s latest super heavyweight to watch out for believes it’s Godstime, Godstime Ide’s time that is!

The brilliantly named big man cemented his status of an emerging super heavyweight of note when he claimed the 92kg+ Intermediate title at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Crumlin big man now wants to enhance his reputation further by entering and winning Ireland’s premier contest, the National Elites, later in the year.

“I’m going straight into the Elites. We are already looking at camps now. I know I have lots of competition and that makes me hungry to train harder,” Ide said post his win over Dublin Docklands’ Danny Byrne.

‘Gus’ is aware Martin McDonagh, whom he lost to in the National U22 final, is currently Irish number 1 at the glamour weight and welcomes the challenge presented by a boxer who was one good round away from becoming a Paris Olympian.

Ide, who regularly spars Dublin rising pro heavyweight star Thomas Carty, has big amateur plans.

“Martin McDonagh is a good fighter and there are a couple of good super heavyweights about but come the Elites I plan to be ready and hope to win it.

“It would be a massive statement [if I was to win it ] and it would be years of hard work paying off. I am trying to go as far as I can in the amateurs and it’s always been a dream of mine to box in the European and World championships and medal at big competitions like that.”

To win the title Ide had to register two wins against two very different styled heavyweights. The 6’3 puncher had the languid and rangy Byrne in the decider less than 24 hours after he defeated the more aggressive Harry Geraghty.

“I am glad I got two fights. I gained experience from them. I fought two different styles and that is what I need to learn,” he comments.