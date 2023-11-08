WATCH – McGregor presents old amateur coach with a lavish gift

Conor McGregor has shown his appreciation for the man who got him started in combat sports.

‘Notorious’ gifted Dublin boxing legend Philip Sutcliffe Sr a jeep over the weekend.

The two-time UFC champion shared a video online showing the two-time Olympian being presented with the generous present outside of the Black Forge Inn.

Speaking during the video Sutcliffe says – “Thanks Conor. Gentleman. Anything he touches turns to gold. This like his Forged Stout, like his whiskey. Thank you Conor McGregor.”

Between the ages of 12 and 16, McGregor boxed out of the Phil Sutcliffe Sr run gym and won the Dublin Novice Championships as a 16 year old. He continued at the club after this but his commitment would dwindle as MMA took hold.

The club has always held a special place in McGregor’s heart as rose through the MMA ranks, picking up four world titles across Cage Warriors and the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Back in 2015 he told Irish boxing writer Kevin Byrne that “Phil Sutcliffe is a phenomenal boxing coach and my time under Phil in Crumlin Boxing Club, I learned so many fundamentals that I still carry with me today.”

“I learned so many shots off Phil and the coaching staff down there and the sparring with Phil Sutcliffe Jnr in my early days was phenomenal, it got me to that next level I feel.”

In recent years he has been a regular at his old amateur haunt and has had Sutcliffe in camps for his UFC fights and as part of his Ultimate Fighter team.

Pre being gifted the jeep respected coach Sutcliffe was down the National Stadium where he cornerd Courtney Daly and Martin McDonagh in National Elite semi final action.