History-Making All-Irish World Title Fight Confirmed as Donovan-Crocker Rematch Upgraded

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan will make history later this year.

‘The Croc’ and ‘The Real Deal’ are set to fight for vacant IBF welterweight world title in what will be the first-ever all-Irish world championship bout.

Matchroom Boxing confirmed on Thursday that the highly anticipated rematch between the Limerick stylist and Belfast puncher has been officially upgraded, with the IBF strap—recently vacated by American star Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis—now up for grabs.

The development adds even more weight to an already electric rivalry and ensures the winner will leave the ring not just with bragging rights, but as Ireland’s newest world champion.

Although a date and venue have yet to be finalised, Windsor Park is emerging as the preferred destination and September the likely month to host the contest.