Team Ireland to Face Sweden Confirmed

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Team Ireland will fly to Stockholm later this week, to take on Sweden in a dual-nations on May 9th

Team Ireland last travelled there in 2019, to mark the Swedish federation’s 100th anniversary. On that occasion, Sweden were the 3-2 winners.

This team is comprised of members of the High Performance Pathway Programme and an U20 selection, nominated by Central Council.

Head of Delegation, Boxing Ireland President, Anto Donnelly says “This is an important event, as it’s the first time Central Council and High Performance have fielded a joint team. Aside from the evident development and progression opportunities, it is a mark of the strength of our relationship. Congratulations to all boxers, their clubs and families, on their selection to represent Ireland. I’m delighted to lead Team Ireland in Stockholm and I look forward to a superb day of boxing”

High Performance Director, Jon Mackey says “Taking on Sweden in an International is an excellent opportunity for athletes on the High Performance Pathway Programme, and this kind of event is exactly why the pathway programme was initially formed – to provide international competition opportunities to high potential athletes. We’re proud to partner with Central Council to include an U20s selection in the team, and jointly provide important developmental experiences to athletes on the cusp of transition to Elite boxing.”

The Swedish federation will live-stream the International on it’s YouTube channel from 1.50pm on Saturday afternoon, Irish time.

Team Ireland

High Performance Pathway Team

54kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

60kg Adam Kiely, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

70kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC, Belfast

80kg Mikayla Kelly, Sacred Heart Boxing Club, Tolerton

80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

90kg Garyn McAllister, North Down BC.

Central Council U20 Team

60kg Grace Conway, Tredagh Boxing Academy, Louth

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s Kilmyshall ABC, Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Galway.