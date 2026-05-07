Team Ireland to Face Sweden Confirmed
Courtesy of Boxing Ireland
Team Ireland will fly to Stockholm later this week, to take on Sweden in a dual-nations on May 9th
Team Ireland last travelled there in 2019, to mark the Swedish federation’s 100th anniversary. On that occasion, Sweden were the 3-2 winners.
This team is comprised of members of the High Performance Pathway Programme and an U20 selection, nominated by Central Council.
Head of Delegation, Boxing Ireland President, Anto Donnelly says “This is an important event, as it’s the first time Central Council and High Performance have fielded a joint team. Aside from the evident development and progression opportunities, it is a mark of the strength of our relationship. Congratulations to all boxers, their clubs and families, on their selection to represent Ireland. I’m delighted to lead Team Ireland in Stockholm and I look forward to a superb day of boxing”
High Performance Director, Jon Mackey says “Taking on Sweden in an International is an excellent opportunity for athletes on the High Performance Pathway Programme, and this kind of event is exactly why the pathway programme was initially formed – to provide international competition opportunities to high potential athletes. We’re proud to partner with Central Council to include an U20s selection in the team, and jointly provide important developmental experiences to athletes on the cusp of transition to Elite boxing.”
The Swedish federation will live-stream the International on it’s YouTube channel from 1.50pm on Saturday afternoon, Irish time.
Team Ireland
High Performance Pathway Team
54kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC
60kg Adam Kiely, Saviours Crystal, Waterford
70kg Jon McConnell, Holy Trinity BC, Belfast
80kg Mikayla Kelly, Sacred Heart Boxing Club, Tolerton
80kg James Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
90kg Garyn McAllister, North Down BC.
Central Council U20 Team
60kg Grace Conway, Tredagh Boxing Academy, Louth
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s Kilmyshall ABC, Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Galway.