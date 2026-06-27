Domestic Danger Awaits Aaron O’Donoghue – Cork Man Agrees All Irish Step Up

Aaron O’Donoghue has secured a breakthrough fight with an all-Irish fight veteran, according to his manager.

The Cork native will look to move to 6-0 when he faces Marian Wesolowski on the next JB Promotions bill – and if he comes through that unscathed, he will dabble in the domestic for the first time.

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.com, Ian Gaughran revealed that discussions are advanced for the Elite title winner to face a recognised domestic name later this year.

The fight has not yet been formally announced.

However, the IGB boss, who was reluctant to name-drop the other side of the fight, says most of the groundwork has already been completed.

“Aaron is going to fight in July 10th. He’s going to do six rounds and after that, there is a domestic match to be made there. Everything is pretty much agreed and it will go ahead barring injuries and all that kind of jazz,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

“A name that has been involved in domestic fights before,” he adds when asked about who the other side of the fight was.

While he won’t go into naming the likely rival, the Rebel County boxer’s manager has no issue selling the light welterweight fight to fans.

“It’s a fight fans won’t want to miss. It’s two very exciting styles. We all know how good Aaron is and what he has done as an Elite amateur and Elite Champion and we know good his opponent has been. His opponent has been there and done that domestically.”