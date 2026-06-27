REVEALED: The Fights Eddie Hearn Likely to Announce for Katie Taylor’s Farewell on Tuesday

Eddie Hearn returns to Dublin this Tuesday to officially confirm the undercard for Katie Taylor’s historic farewell.

The boxing legend will fight for the last time when she meets Flora Pili at Croke Park on September 5 in what promises to be an emotional and historic occasion.

While Taylor takes centre stage for the already sold-out event, she will need a supporting cast, the majority of which will be confirmed this week.

The rumour mill has gone into overdrive with regards to the make-up of the bill, with a number of fighters and indeed match-ups being mentioned.

Irish-boxing.com has got it’s information from the grapevine rather than the aforementioned rumour mill and as such believe we know some of the fights that may get confirmed on Tuesday.

To note, we await the official announcement for confirmation, but listed below are names we are told will pass through Eddie Hearn’s lips on Tuesday.

Paddy Donovan and Tyrone McKenna have been contacted about sharing the ring on Jones Road and is one very likely to be announced on Tuesday.

A huge heavyweight clash between Dublin’s Thomas Carty and Dave Allen is another that Matchroom will place on the bill.

There is also an Irish-English clash further down the scale with Irish super bantamweight champion Matty Boreland set to trade leather with Matchroom starlet Joe McGrail.

Molly McCann will ring walk at GAA Headquarters. Kelesey Leonard has raised her hand to populate the oppossite corner, but as of yet there is no noise suggesting that fight will come off.

Irish middleweight champion and one half of the Fight of the Year Paul Ryan looks likely fight on the historic bill although against whom remains to be seen.

No doubt there will be a number of Matchroom boxers added and Irish fans will be hopeful more locals will be confirmed.