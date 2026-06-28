PURE SHOCK -WATCH – The Moment Graham McCormack Was Told His Last Dance Win Was Changed to a Draw

The response was pure shock.

Graham McCormack couldn’t believe the result of his clash with Paddy Gallagher was changed to a draw.

The G’Train had been declared victor of an entertaining fight at the Waterfront Hall by a 78-75 scorecard on Friday night.

He proceeded to celebrate a career-best win with his team, and nearly an hour later, he was informed that there had been an error and that the fight had actually been scored a draw.

The BBBofC revealed an ‘inomally’ had been detected on the scorecard, and the result was amended to a 75-75 draw.

Confirmation came via an announcement in the ring after Teo Alin had defeated Robert Caswell.

The fighter himself was informed during an interview with Irish-boxing.com, meaning his iniitial reaction, one of pure shock, was caught on camera.

Watch below from 3 minutes:

Speaking before he was made aware of the amendment, the 39-year-old Limerick native expressed delight in what he felt was his career best display.

He also paid tribute to fellow veteran warrior Gallagher.

“I’m ecstatic with my performance. I’m unbelievably happy. Yeah. It’s the best performance of my career. At 39 years of age, you know what I mean? It’s the biggest win of my career.”