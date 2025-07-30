INTRODUCING – Carlos Pereira

Carlos Pereira has spent enough time tuning up the band and is ready to make sweet music.

After years of unseen graft, the 24‑year‑old super‑featherweight finally steps into the boxing spotlight this Friday and is promising a show.

The IGB boxer makes his professional debut on Hammer Boxing’s Ca bill and says he does so after perfecting the melody he hopes will echo all the way to title nights.

“I’ve been grinding for years behind closed doors, sharpening every tool,” he tells Irish‑Boxing.com. “I didn’t want to turn over until I was ready to make noise, and now I’m here ready to go for it. Timing is everything and this is my time.

“The buzz is real. I’ve dreamed of this moment. Now it’s here, and I’m ready to put on a performance people won’t forget,” he adds. “I’ve worked too hard not to enjoy every second of fight week.”

While some prospects promise safe wins, Perira, an MMA convert, insists he’s out to steal shows. The Ian Gaughran managed puncher, plans on being an entertainer.

“Fire. Style. IQ,” he says when asked what Irish fans can expect from him.

“I’m not here to win boring; I’m here to entertain and dominate,” he declares. “Fans can expect highlight reels, raw emotion, and someone who gives everything, every time.”

The Ballymena man is promising to make noise in the metaphorical sense at the Devenish and expects his following to look after the more literal noise.

“Honestly, it’s been unbelievable,” he says if his support. “I’ve always felt that local backing, but the love since the announcement has been next level. I’m fighting for them as much as I’m fighting for myself.”

El Toro debuts against the consistently solid Dub Jacob Marrer over four rounds and says he is ready for his first audition.

“Every debut is a test—the nerves, the pressure, the lights. But pressure makes diamonds. I’m expecting a scrap, but I’m predicting one thing: my hand raised, crowd on their feet,” he adds before looking beyond the weekend.

“Short‑term, I just want to stay active, keep learning, and make sure each performance shows progress,” he explains. “I’m focused on earning respect the right way—through hard work and results. Long‑term, of course the dream is titles and big nights, but I’m in no rush. If I keep my head down and stay true to the grind, the rewards will come.”