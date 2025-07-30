Cloud Nine – Team Ireland Enjoy Successful Day in Florida

A bumper day at the office for Team Ireland at the World of Havoc Tournament in Orlando, Florida.

Sanctioned by USA Boxing, a founder member of World Boxing, World of Havoc is a Tier 1 event. Contesting this tournament was made possible by IABA clubs’ decision in April to also affiliate to World Boxing, on a dual member basis. World Boxing, which will run boxing at the LA28 Olympic Games, affirmed IABA as a member in May.

While 13 Team Ireland boxers were scheduled to contest today, opponents for 57kg Venessa Doyle, 52kg Lee Largey Snodden, 66kg Darren O’Toole and 75kg John Ward became unavailable.

The first Team Ireland boxer in action today was 52kg Alannah Murphy. She took on local boxer Kennasia Robinson in a bout wider than the 3-2 split decision might suggest – she set the tone for the day, which was promptly picked up by her sister in the subsequent bout; 54kg Aleigha met Floridian, Karma Farber and was dominat throughout, coming home with the 5-0 decision. 63kg Claire Crowley made very short work of her contest against Jayda Brooks – the referee waved off the contest in her favour moments in to the second round.

Over in Ring Two, 50kg Sean Kelly kept up the momentum in his stylish meeting with Diego Leija-Lupercio – all judges scored in his favour. 54kg Conan McSorley returned for his second bout of the tournament, against Ernesto Castaneda and was as dominant as in his first outing yesterday, winning on all scorecards. 57kg Kalib Walshe had a change of opponent from Dylan Colon to Ramsey Sayson – but it was immaterial in the end, as Kalib was the superior boxer, coming away with the win.

And in Ring Three, Team Co-Captain 60kg Jason Donoghue also navigated a change of opponent, from Allan Hernandez to Braxton Fraley – Jason was stylish, accurate and swift in punching-picking his way to victory. 63kg Lorcan Holohan was also victorious over Xavier Cruz-Villa, CA. In Bout 16, 70kg Martin Sweeney met Simon Abril and, much like his teammate Claire, made very short work of the contest, with a second round stoppage in his favour.

The team is comprised of 2025 National Senior Cadet Champions in 25 of the 34 weights contested in May’s championships. It includes boxers from 10 counties: Antrim, Cork, Dublin, Donegal, Galway, Laois, Tipperary, Tyrone, Westmeath, Wexford. The Head of Delegation is IABA President Anto Donnelly, while the team will be led by Team Managers National Registrar Stephen Connolly and Central Council member, Anna Moore. The coaches are Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway

Of Team Ireland boxers yet to start their campaigns, 48kg Emmet Shields, Glasnevin Boxing Club, Dublin begins his tournament at Quarter Final stage against Indiana’s De’juane Dycus.

46kg Carys Mc Fadden, Dunfanaghy Boxing Club, Co. Donegal has a straight final agaist Sophia Ortis of Florida, and is, at minimum, a silver medalist.

54kg Ella Archbold Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin is also assured of at least a silver medal, arising from her straight final against Karma Farber, of Florida.

Competition information for 60kg Ruth Dossen Olympic Boxing, Co Galway, 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle, Dungloe ABC, Co. Donegal, Team Co-Captain 70kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim, 75kg Isabelle Hawkins St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club, Co. Tipperary and 80kg Carly Norris, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin is not yet available.

Where Team Ireland boxers have walkover titles, straight finals or a light bout load during the competition, Team Ireland leadership and the tournament LOC have negotiated that these boxers will engage in matched bouts during the course of the competition, boxing outside the draw.

Watch Live

The tournament will be live-streamed by Parkway Productions. This is a PPV event, and can be watched and purchased HERE

Boxing begins at 5pm Irish time, and concludes nightly at around midnight. 3 rings will be in operation throughout the tournament.

Team Ireland

46kg Carys Mc Fadden, Dunfanaghy Boxing Club, Co. Donegal 48kg Abby Murray, Muskerry Boxing Club, Co. Cork 50kg Alannah Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 52kg Aleigha Murphy Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 54kg Ella Archbold Ballybrack Boxing Club, Dublin 57kg Vanessa Doyle Templemore ABC, Co. Tipperary 60kg Ruth Dossen Olympic Boxing, Co Galway 63kg Claire Crowley, St. Martha’s Boxing Club, Cork 66kg Alesha Mullis Boyle, Dungloe ABC, Co. Donegal 70kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix ABC, Co. Antrim 75kg Isabelle Hawkins St. Nicholas’ Boxing Club, Co. Tipperary 80kg Carly Norris, Santry Boxing Club, Dublin 46kg Martin Nevin, Mullingar Shuffler BC, Co. Westmeath 48kg Emmet Shields, Glasnevin Boxing Club, Dublin 50kg Sean Kelly, St. Abban’s Kilmyshall ABC, Co Wexford 52kg Lee Largey Snodden, Immaculata ABC, Co. Antrim 54kg Conan Mc Sorley, Two Castles Olympic BC, Co. Tyrone 57kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS Boxing Club 60kg Jason Donohue, Olympic BC Mullingar, Co Westmeath 63kg Lorcan Holohan, Portlaoise Boxing Club, Co. Laois 66kg Darren O’Toole, Jobstown Boxing Club, Dublin 70kg Martin Sweeney, Galway Boxing Club 75kg John Ward, Monivea Boxing Club, Galway 80kg Senan Kennedy, Cabra Boxing Club , Dublin 80+kg William Heaphy Golden Gloves Boxing Club, Cork

Support Staff

Head of Delegation: President, Anto Donnell (Dealgan BC, Co. Louth)

Team Managers: National Registrar, Stephen Connolly (Ballymore Hollywood BC, Co. Kildare) & Member of Central Council, Anna Moore (St. Francis BC, Limerick)

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Antrim; Valerie Hamilton, St. Francis, Limerick; Paul Simpson, Saviours Crystal, Waterford and Gus Farrell, Monivea BC, Galway

