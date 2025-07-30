Gary Arthurs Determined to Avoid Scalping From Dangerman

Gary Arthurs is determined to avoid falling foul of the scalping knife this weekend – and already has his sights set on more all-Irish clashes in the near future.

The West Belfast prospect fights for the third time since turning over when he takes to the Devenish Complex ring on Friday night.

Having stepped up against Shane Meehan last time out, he faces another test of sorts in the form of Latvian danger man Kristaps Zulgis.

The visitor with plenty of upset previous seems to be in odds-defying mood, having scored back to back wins over British prospects in his last two fights.

As a result, Arthurs expects a test in Belfast this weekend but believes it’s a test he will pass.

“I’m expecting a tough fight this weekend as my opponent’s coming off two strong wins in his last couple fights,” Arthurs told Irish-boxing.com. “But that’s only making me more ready for it.”

The Denis Morrison-managed boxer fought Dublin’s Shane Meehan in Scotland in just his second fight – and hinted that a win on the Fresh Blood bill could see him return to All Irish action.

“It was great getting my first domestic so early in my career,” he said. “Shane was a tough fella, and it was a pleasure to get the rounds in with him. I’m ready for another one soon.”

Still, he knows he can’t afford to look past Zulgis, who would love nothing more than to derail another Irish prospect on the rise. For Arthurs, the goal is simple: keep winning and keep progressing.

“No predictions – just as long as I come away with the win and become 3-0 I’m happy and the job is done.”

This weekend’s bout takes place at Devenish, familiar ground for the 24-year-old, but this will be his first time stepping through the ropes there as a professional – something that has added an extra layer of excitement.

“I’m buzzing to be back out, been really looking forward to this one,” he said.

“Devenish being local to me makes this fight even more exciting. I’ve fought there a few times as an amateur, but first time as a pro means much more to me.”