Green Day – Eddie Hearn Gives Exciting Katie Taylor Undercard Update

Eddie Hearn is ready to paint Croke Park green.

The Essex fight maker plans to headline Katie Taylor at the Jones’ Road venue on the first weekend in September, and while the Irish sporting great takes centre stage, there will have to be a supporting cast.

The Matchroom boss has made it clear that the undercard will have a strong Irish feel.

Hearn says what promises to be an historic event will be built as a celebration of Irish boxing, with local fighters front and centre on what is already being billed as one of the biggest nights in the sport’s history on these shores.

“I think everybody who fights on that undercard will either be Irish or have a very strong Irish connection,” Hearn said when speaking to IFL TV.

“It’s such a huge opportunity for Irish fighters. Imagine the chance to fight at Croke Park in front of that kind of crowd,” he added.

“It’s a moment that will stay with people for the rest of their life. It’s so historic.”

While no bouts have been confirmed, the promoter hinted that discussions are already underway, with a willingness to match Irish fighters in meaningful fights rather than simply offering showcase slots.

One name firmly in the frame is Dublin heavyweight Thomas Carty, who Hearn suggested could feature in a significant clash on the bill, possibly against Johnny Fisher.

“That’s a fight that could possibly work,” he said when discussing potential matchups.

“I think Thomas Carty in a big fight of any nature… that’s what you want on a card like this.”

The comments suggest Matchroom are aiming to strike a balance between opportunity and competitiveness—using the scale of the event to push fighters into career-enhancing bouts.

“We’ll be looking at all Irish fighters, looking to give them an opportunity to be part of the card,” he explained.