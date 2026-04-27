Shipping Out, Not Tapping Out: O’Sullivan Lines Up June Title Fight in Boston

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan isn’t sailing off into the sunset just yet; instead, the popular Cork fighter is shipping out to Boston, where he hopes to win a title.

The Cork fighter boxed as recently as last October and has never said he has retired, but an injury in his last fight and the fact he turned 41 last birthday had many fans assuming his race was run.

The latter certainly isn’t the case, according to his long-time trainer. Indeed, the Rebel County puncher has Summer plans as a June title fight is in the works.

“We’re working on a fight for late June in Boston,” Collins confirmed when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “It’ll be for a title.”

For O’Sullivan, it’s about more than just adding another strap—it’s about closing the chapter the right way.

“He basically wants to win a title and then push on from that—or maybe call it a day,” Collins added before assuring the Mahon man still has the drive to fight and succeed.

“He’s still driven. He still wants it. Spike has always taken chances. That’s what defines him. If this is the last run, it’ll be a proper one.”

If the former Irish champion does need any extra motivation, he can look within the Celtic Warrior gym, smiles Collins, where Daniel O’Sullivan is making great strides. Two BUI Celtic and an Irish title win mean he is closing in on becoming the most decorated O’Sullivan in the gym.

“Dan has three belts now—Spike has five,” he smiled. “So maybe he just wants to stay ahead a little longer.”