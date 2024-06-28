Flippin’ Brilliant – Steven Cairns registers homecoming stoppage win

The backflip was out earlier than expected as Steven Cairns showed Irish fans just what the hype is about.

Fighting for the first time in Ireland the Cork fighter had Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira gone in less than 60 seconds.

The Marajoara Monster came to Belfast with a reputation for being extremely tough, having tested prospects across Britain since relocating to Europe from Brazil.

Indeed, he gave Olympian Kurt Walker a real workout in Galway last year, albeit down the scales.

He was meant to give the ‘Irish Takeover’ rounds at the very least, although it didn’t play out that way.

Cairns took the center ring from the off, pressed forward and within a minute had a teak tough away corner regular rolling around in pain on the canvas.

A beautiful left downstairs did the job and secured the 22-year-old Queensberry fight a fifth career stoppage.

The Rebel County man celebrated in trademark back flip style having proved he is step-up ready to Frank Warren and Co.