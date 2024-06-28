Knockout of the Year- James McGivern retains title with BRUTAL finish

James McGivern registered a Knockout of the Year contender – and not just within Irish boxing – to make a huge statement in the SSE.

‘The Natural’ came into the Belfast Brawl card hoping to earn himself a Queensberry link up and sent Frank Warren running to his contract draw with a sensational second-round finish.

The fighter noted for skills more than his power, showed he also packs a punch as he knocked Omar Rashid on his feet before dropping him heavily to retain his BUI Celtic lightweight in dramatic fashion.

A short left stunned the Welsh fighter, who was meant to be a test, before a right spun him around and sent him to the canvas face first.

Such was the manner of the fall referee Paul McCullagh to wave off proceedings straight away.

Ironically there were fears the fight was going to run past seven and ruin the TV broadcast. In fact, the concerns meant McGivern was rushed to the ring without a ring walk, climbing through the ropes as Eoghan Lavin was getting his pictures taken post his win seconds before.

In keeping with the rushed nature the George’s ABC fighter saved everyone’s blushed by getting the job done with 23 seconds of the second remaining.

The first went the everyone expected, McGivern’s skill taking centre stage and Omar just happy to make him work pressing forward behind a high guard.

Omar started to open up a little in the second, but that left opportunities for the Belfast man which he took to defend his BUI Celtic lightweight title in sensational potentially contract winning fashion.