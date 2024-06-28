SSE Havin’ Lavin – Eoghan Impresses on Belfast Brawl

The Farmer Power was on display but Eoghan Lavin is still waiting for a first career knockout win.

The Mayo middle came as close to an inside-the-distant win as possible without getting a stoppage on your record as he dominated and defeated Artjom Spatar in the first Irish interest fight on the Belfast Brawl card.

A win over the Estonian would have been a statement one and but for Spatar’s spartan durability, he would have got it. The Anthony Crolla-trained 21-year-old was strong, explosive and accurate in front of a vocal Mayo support

It was patient and methodical from Lavin in the first, the power rumour suggests he has, was on display with anything landing clean getting the respect of the Estonian. The right over the jab and the body shot off the feint were particularly impressive, although Spatar came as advertised and was tough, coming forward throughout.

A couple of rights down the pipe rattled the away corner man in the second but a wild right that followed was met with the kind of reaction that suggested his team were trying to get that out of his game.

Following orders, it was back in shape straight away and by the end of the round, he was flirting with a first career stoppage. Finding ways around a good guard he knocked out his opponent’s gum shield before pushing for a finish in the last 30 seconds of the stanza. Body shots and uppercuts had Spatar battling to stand on his feet – in truth, the Estonian was effectively saved by the bell.

It was more patient in the third with the Ballyhaunus banger looking for perfect opening from which to hurt his foe. The body shots were picked particularly well and proved particularly effective.

It was more aggressive in the fourth and Lavin came as close to a finish without getting a stoppage as possible. Spatar showed spartan-type bravery to stay on his feet for the last three minutes.

There is a lot more Irish interest on the card with James McGivern up next in a BUI Celtic title defence against Rashin Omar, Steven Cairns makes his Irish debut later on the bill, Colm Murphy fights Jack Turner for the vacant Commonwealth silver title, Conor Quinn and Conner Kelsall trade leather for the Commonwealth flyweight title and Pierce O’Leary and Darragh Foley meet in an all Dublin fight.