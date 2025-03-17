‘Disappointed’ Amanda Serrano says Katie Taylor Let Down Fans Not Honouring Deal

Amanda Serrano has accused Katie Taylor of letting world boxing fans down by reneeging on a ‘handshake deal’ they made post their last fight.

The Puerto Rican multi-weight world title holder says the Irish sporting sensation agreed to battle her over 12 rounds if they were to trade leather for a third time.

‘The Real Deal’ claims the rivals shook on it in the ring post their Texas-hosted fight late last year.

However, their third meeting, which is set for Madison Square Garden and July 11, will be another 10-round affair, much to the Jake Paul-managed fighter’s annoyance.

Indeed, Serrano says Taylor has let down the fans by not competing over 12 stanzas.

“I’m disappointed that Katie Taylor did not keep her word and make the trilogy 12 three-minute rounds, equal to the men (it’ll be ten two-minute rounds in New York). This is a record-setting payday for both of us, and we owed it to the fans to honor the handshake deal we made. She didn’t,” she said before promising another all-action war.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Amanda Serrano fights during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

“But make no mistake, every time we share the ring, it is war, and I know Friday 11 July will be the greatest yet because I will finally get the official W I deserve.”

Southpaw Serrano has fought over 12 rounds recently and has, on more than one occasion, called for her clashes with the Olympic gold medal winner to be extended by four minutes.

Taylor, 38, has said she has no issues with the extended rounds or fighting over three rather than two minutes if need be. However, the WBC won’t sanction a 12-round fight between females, meaning if they were to fight past 10 stanzas the WBC strap wouldn’t be on the line.

That in turn, means Taylor would have to vacate and the third installment of the special rivalry wouldn’t be an undisputed clash.