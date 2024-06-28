Party on as Edward Harty swings into European Junior final

There could be a Harty party in Sarajevo on Sunday as Edward Harty sealed a place in a European final.

Harty will line up in Sunday’s light-welterweight final at the European Junior Championships.

The Portlaoise BC man overcame Darius Sorin Stegari of Romania in his semi-final on Friday afternoon.

A dominant second round proved key as Harty got over the line on a 4-1 split decision.

Harty secured a medal when defeating Greece’s Angelos Pangiotis Kalamaris in their quarter-final clash.

The Irish man, out of the blue corner, began well and was narrowly in front after a close encounter in the first round.

Harty upped the ante in the second and took the clean sweep from the ringside arbitrators.

The final two minutes were rather more cagey with Stegari knowing he needed something special to flip the fight in his favour.

Stegari burst up from the stool but Harty managed to repel his early advances. Although Stegari was given the third round by four of the judges, it was Harty who advanced with the cards reading 29-28×4, 28-29.

Harty joins John Donoghue in Sunday’s final while there were semi-final defeats for Kalib Walshe, Cassie Henderson, Kayleigh Byrne, Kaysie Joyce and Eddie Corcoran, who will all leave Sarajevo with bronze.

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway



Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.