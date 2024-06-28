Party on as Edward Harty swings into European Junior final
There could be a Harty party in Sarajevo on Sunday as Edward Harty sealed a place in a European final.
Harty will line up in Sunday’s light-welterweight final at the European Junior Championships.
The Portlaoise BC man overcame Darius Sorin Stegari of Romania in his semi-final on Friday afternoon.
A dominant second round proved key as Harty got over the line on a 4-1 split decision.
Harty secured a medal when defeating Greece’s Angelos Pangiotis Kalamaris in their quarter-final clash.
The Irish man, out of the blue corner, began well and was narrowly in front after a close encounter in the first round.
Harty upped the ante in the second and took the clean sweep from the ringside arbitrators.
The final two minutes were rather more cagey with Stegari knowing he needed something special to flip the fight in his favour.
Stegari burst up from the stool but Harty managed to repel his early advances. Although Stegari was given the third round by four of the judges, it was Harty who advanced with the cards reading 29-28×4, 28-29.
Harty joins John Donoghue in Sunday’s final while there were semi-final defeats for Kalib Walshe, Cassie Henderson, Kayleigh Byrne, Kaysie Joyce and Eddie Corcoran, who will all leave Sarajevo with bronze.
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.