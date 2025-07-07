Jake Paul’s MVP Want to Make Taylor – Cameron III

Katie Taylor should double up on the trebles and pursue another trilogy after this week’s bout.

That’s the opinion of the man who works side by side with Jake Paul at MVP promotion’s Nakisa Bidarian.

MVP believe a fight with Cameron, regardless of the result of this Friday’s Madison Square Garden-hosted Netflix broadcast bout, is the natural one to make.

In fact, the promoter behind Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano III, says he will try and make a third instalment of the Ireland v England classic.

“I think win or lose Katie Taylor should fight Chantelle Cameron again. They’re 1-1. Amanda and Katie technically are 2-0 but very close fights that many people thought on both occasions that Amanda won so there’s definitely a demand for that,” Bidarian told Sky Sports.

“And I believe there’s a demand, at least in the UK and Ireland, for Taylor-Cameron III. We’ll try to make that happen.”

It would be interesting to see what direction the Irish Icon goes after this weekend’s massive clash. She isn’t signed to MVP, and they don’t have any options on her, but the link-up with Netflix has proved successful, and maybe one the 39-year-old wants to continue.

Speaking on Serrano, the promoter said the multi weight world champion is in the final straight of her career. “Amanda probably has anything from two to four fights left so we’re going to let her dictate what she wants to do. She’s earned that right,” Bidarian said.

“If Amanda wins, it’s all about what does Amanda want to do. Does she want to stay at 140lbs, does she want to go back to her natural weight of 126lbs?

“There’s a lot of variables. We haven’t had that discussion with Amanda. We want her to focus on finally, technically winning the fight and then we’ll make that decision.

“But we’re going to support Chantelle in her endeavour to become a full world champion again at 140lbs for sure.”