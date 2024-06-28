Another European bronze as Kaysie Joyce loses out in semi-final

Kaysie Joyce will return to Clonmel with a second European bronze medal.

The Irish light-welter was beaten by Rihanna Holden from England in their 63kgs semi-final at the European Junior Championships on Friday.

Joyce went down swinging against Holden, but the English woman took the verdict to move into Sunday’s final in Sarajevo.

Joyce was a European Schools bronze medalist in Slovenia last year and the flame-haired puncher repeated the trick again in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Irish corner seemed frustrated with the score cards at the close of the first round.

Joyce earned a place among the medals with a fine victory over Agata Stajcer of Croatia. Then, Joyce rallied from behind to turn the tables with a thrilling final stanza.

Joyce gave her all against Holden, catching the buzzer of the English boxer with one cracking right hand in the third, but there will be no place among the finalists.

