Another European bronze as Kaysie Joyce loses out in semi-final
Kaysie Joyce will return to Clonmel with a second European bronze medal.
The Irish light-welter was beaten by Rihanna Holden from England in their 63kgs semi-final at the European Junior Championships on Friday.
Joyce went down swinging against Holden, but the English woman took the verdict to move into Sunday’s final in Sarajevo.
Joyce was a European Schools bronze medalist in Slovenia last year and the flame-haired puncher repeated the trick again in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
The Irish corner seemed frustrated with the score cards at the close of the first round.
Joyce earned a place among the medals with a fine victory over Agata Stajcer of Croatia. Then, Joyce rallied from behind to turn the tables with a thrilling final stanza.
Joyce gave her all against Holden, catching the buzzer of the English boxer with one cracking right hand in the third, but there will be no place among the finalists.
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.