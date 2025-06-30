Fresh Blood – Padraig McCrory Wants Next Belfast Star to Shine on Feile Card

Padraig McCrory believes the proposed ‘Fresh Blood’ card in Belfast could be the stage on which the city’s next boxing star emerges.

The event planned for the first week in August and promoted in conjunction with the Féile, is designed to showcase the best of the new generation, and McCrory says the opportunity is there for someone to grab the spotlight.

‘The Hammer’, who progressed from the small hall to SSE Arena bill topper over his inspirational innings, believes their is a gap to be filled in the next big thing sphere.

Now that he is in promotion and management he is hoping one of his charges can fill it – and he is going to give them the oppurtuinity to do just that.

“It’s called Fresh Blood – and that’s what it is,” McCrory told Irish-boxing.com. “We’re looking for the next star. We’re looking for somebody that we can build and then bring back to the [Falls] park.”

The Belfast favourite, who has taken on a more active managerial role in recent years, sees real potential in several names already confirmed for the card.

“Jack O’Neill’s on the card – he does a lot of tickets and can compete,” he said. “Barry McReynolds was on my last show and had a cracking knockout, which people love to see. There’s a lot of talent coming through. Teo Alin has started fast and hasn’t put a foot wrong.”

With Anto Cacace enduring a nomadic existence and Michael Conlan set to fight in Dublin, Lewis Crocker is probably the leading light boxing regular in the city.

Caoimhin Agyarko has Belfast bill topper plans, Sean McComb is another with talent and a following, while Tyrone McKenna isn’t done just yet nor is McCrory.

However, the popular Belfast figure there is room for a boxer to take the boxing mad city on a journey and challenging the early days operators to stake a claim.

“Outside of Anto, and with Mick coming back soon, we don’t really have anybody to fill the void at the minute,” he said. “There’s a gap there – and this show is basically whoever wants to fill the gap, prove it to us.”

Fighters like O’Neill and Alinhave already shown early promise, McCrory explains, but now is the time for one of them to make a statement.

“We’ve two guys there in Jack and Alin who have fought on big shows, done the tickets, and are now 4-0 or 5-0. So it’s their chance to really put a mark on the scene,” he added. “With the backing of Conlan Sports and their connections, we can hope to build something here. These kind of shows can be a launch pad especially in Belfast.

McCrory, who may even feature on the bill himself as he considers a ring return, says he’s enjoying the managerial side of the sport and wants to help guide fighters like Bernardo Marime, who impressed on a recent JB Promotions show.

“Bernardo was brilliant last time out,” he said. “It was a late opponent change – a guy who fights at super welter – and Bernardo probably won every round. He beat the guy up. No one really puts it on him like that, to be honest.”