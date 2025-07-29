‘Confident Not Cocky’ – Jubaliant Jason Whelan Sets Sight on European Honours

A jubilant Jason Whelan wants to outdo his hero and win a European medal later this year.

Irish international James Whelan doubles up as the Dublin Docklands boxer’s brother and boxing inspiration – and he wants to eclipse his sibling’s achievements at the Europeans, which are rumoured to take place in October.

A confident Whelan put himself in contention for International selection when it mattered most by winning the National U19 Championships at 75kg.

He is now hoping to get international recognition and win silverware. The latest Dublin Dockland prospect also told Irish-boxing.com that he is growing in confidence as the years and tournaments pass.