Irish Team to Face Scotland Confirmed

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland

Ireland will take on Scotland in a home International later this month.This is the second International to take place this month, following Ireland V Sweden in Stockholm last Saturday. That team came home the 5-3 winners, and was comprised of members of the High Performance Pathway Programme and an U20 selection, nominated by Central Council. It was the first team of it’s kind.The 15-strong team to take on Scotland in Louth is comprised of U19, U17 and U15 boxers. Ireland V Scotland will take place at the Fairways Hotel, Dundalk on Sunday, May 24th. The Countries Parade will begin at 2pm, and boxing will take place shortly thereafter.Boxing Ireland President, Anto Donnelly, says “Internationals such as these are important development opportunities, particulary for underage athletes and gives them important experience of competing against boxers from other federations. I’m delighted to welcome Scotland to Ireland, particularly as we continue to prepare for June’s Four Nations in Glasgow. Congratulations to all boxers, their clubs and families on their selections to represent Ireland on the 24th.”Team Ireland40kg Isaac Ireland (Banbridge)42kg Ella Conway (Ratoath)47kg Hollie Abernathy (Dealgan)48kg Aidan Moore (Dealgan)48kg Colin O’Brien (Ballymun)50kg Donaicha Beagan (Sean Doran Keady)52kg Cian Smith (Tredagh)52kg Ryan Crowzer (Rush)52kg Claire McStocker (Loop)54kg Daisy Kieran (Dealgan)54kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfortbridge)57kg Jason Nawamgbe (Holy Family Drogheda)60kg Danny McManus (St Patricks, Newry)66kg Aisling Greene (Dealgan)75kg Shane Duke (Dukes)