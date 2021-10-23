King KO – Conor Wallace Returns to Winning Ways

Conor Wallace returned to winning ways on the Gold Coast on Saturday morning [Irish Time].

The former Australia Champion stopped Jackson King at the Gold Coach Convention Centre in Broadbeach on a televised card.

The win was the Newry light heavyweights first since he lost his Australian title after a fight on the year contender to Leti Leti in April at the same venue.

Wallace dominated from the off against the Queensland southpaw. The Fortitude based fighter dropped the former Australian title challenger in the second and brought about an end to the fight in the third.

Wallace landed a beautifully timed uppercut in the third session, forcing his opponent to visit the canvas and his corner to throw the towel in.

Back to winning ways



Destructive and deadly from @wallaceboxing1 as he drops Jackson King in round 2 before forcing King's corner to throw in the towel after a beautiful Uppercut put King down for the 2nd time in round 3.



🎥 @tasmanfighters



Wallace moves to 8-1 with 6KO's pic.twitter.com/klKnVFPQQ6 — Boxing Tickets NI (@BoxingTicketsNI) October 23, 2021

Speaking at the time of his first defeat Wallace didn’t want to go into much detail with regard to how he felt the fight went, preferring to give credit to Leti.

However, the 25-year-old did say he would be happy to take part in a repeat of the TV broadcast fight the commentators labeled an ‘Insane war’, it’s quite possible that is a fight and a title they pursue now.

“Look, it is what it is, Leti is a good opponent and fair dues to him. It was a close fight, maybe we can play it back and do it again,” Wallace said after the fight.

Saturday’s win sees Wallace improve to 8-1 while King slips to 4-4.