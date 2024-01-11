HOW WATCH – National U18 Championship Opening Weekend
IABA have this week announced a live-streaming partnership with StreamSport.ie and InPlayer and the partnership begins with the National U18 Championships.
StreamSport.ie is an Irish company, based in Limerick, which live-streams fixtures for Swim Ireland, Connacht Rugby, the LGFA Munster GAA and others, in partnership with InPlayer.
The IABA claim it’s significant step in ensuring that the cream of Irish boxing is available to friends, family and clubmates who aren’t in a position to travel to the National Stadium, including to boxers’ supporters all over the world.
Premier
The first competition to be streamed by SportSport.ie and InPlayer will be the 2024 National U18 Championships, beginning on Friday at 6pm. PPV access is priced at E8 per day of boxing – this is below the Stadium entry fee for adults, and below the average streaming cost for most National Governing Bodies. As the service develops, we will introduce weekend, competition and season passes.
Accessing Live Streams
- Log-in to InPlayer and create a free account
- Accounts can also be created using your Facebook, Twitter/X or Gmail account
- Select the programme you wish to view
- Once you’ve completed purchase, an access link will be emailed to you, and live-streaming will being at the start-time stated on the relevant programme.
- Any live-stream purchased can be accessed for a full 24 hour period.
Bout Footage:
We know that clubs and boxers need to review bout footage for performance analysis – so all footage of a given day of boxing will be available, and free to access, on IABA’s YouTube channel 7 days later.
Revenue
All net revenue raised through our InPlayer & StreamSport partnership will be invested back into the boxing community.
ENTRY LIST
Women’s Entries
44kg Emily Midwinter Leinster Rosslare Boxing Club
46kg Ella Thompson Leinster Setanta Boxing Academy
46kg Sophie Curley Grey Leinster Dealgan ABC
48kg Tiffany Spencer Leinster Jobstown Boxing Club
48kg Ide Cashell Leinster Ballymun Boxing Club
48kg Keely Stevens Connacht Charlestown Boxing Club
48kg Nicole Ahearn Munster Golden Gloves Boxing Club Cork
48kg Ciar Mackin Ulster Bryansford Boxing Club
48kg Jamie O Rourke Leinster St. Mary’s Boxing Club New Ross
50kg Carlagh Peake Connacht Ballyhaunis Boxing Club
52kg Grace Conway Leinster Tredagh Boxing Academy
52kg Síofra O Halloran Leinster Ballynacargy Boxing Club
54kg Niamh Keogh Leinster Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
54kg Tiegan Farrelly Leinster Dunboyne Boxing Club
54kg Hannah Masterson Ulster Clonard Boxing Club Belfast
54kg Aoife Dougan Ulster Armagh ABC
54kg Nicole Kinsella Leinster St. Mary’s Boxing Club New Ross
57kg Meghan Martin Connacht Ballinacarrow Boxing Club
57kg Éabha Murphy Leinster Drimnagh Boxing Club
57kg Clodagh Caldwell Leinster Dunboyne Boxing Club
57kg Chelsey Coiley Ulster Clonard Boxing Club Belfast
57kg Siena Fitzpatrick Leinster Jobstown Boxing Club
57kg Ali Flood Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
57kg Chelsea Jordan Munster Muskerry Boxing Club
57kg Charlie Mcevoy Leinster Donore Boxing Club
57kg Breanna Johnston Leinster Tredagh Boxing Academy
60kg Siofra Kenny Leinster Curadh Boxing Club
60kg Georgia Stewart Leinster Darndale Boxing Club
63kg Chloe Keogh Munster The Hub Boxing Club
63kg Ava Henry Leinster Dublin Docklands Boxing Club
63kg Siofra Lawless Leinster Four Kings Boxing Club
66kg Saoirse Mc carthy Leinster St. Pappin’s Boxing Club
66kg Kyla Doyle Leinster Whitechurch Boxing Club
66kg Sophie Fitzsimons Leinster UNIT 3 Boxing Club Naas
66kg Jessica Talbot Leinster Lucan Boxing Club
66kg Lani Lafferty Ulster Twin Towns Athletic Boxing Club
70kg Jodie Byrne Leinster St. Teresa’s Boxing Club Bray
70kg Sarah Murphy Leinster St Brigids BC Kildare
75kg Nell Mcloughlin Connacht Eagle Boxing Club
81kg Shauna Crehan Leinster Dunboyne Boxing Club
Men’s Entries
44kg Jake Kelleher Leinster RatoathGGBC
44kg Jaiden Buckley Leinster St. Teresa’s Boxing Club Bray
46kg Rico Mc Inerney Leinster Portlaoise Boxing Club
46kg Tiarnan Cunningham Leinster Dealgan ABC
48kg Scott Thompson Ulster Spartans Boxing Club Ballyclare
48kg Keelin Moore Leinster Setanta Boxing Academy
48kg Aaron Keogh Leinster Drimnagh Boxing Club
48kg Alfie Jordan Leinster Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
48kg Antonio Bozkaya Leinster EastMeathBC
51kg Jamie Collins Leinster Drimnagh Boxing Club
51kg Daniel Phillips Leinster RatoathGGBC
51kg Martin Browne Ulster Emerald ABC Belfast
51kg John joe Boyle Ulster St. John Bosco ABC Belfast
51kg Nico Donohoe Leinster St. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
51kg Peter Mari Leinster Nutgrove Boxing Club
54kg Jamie Mcdonagh Connacht Galway Boxing Club
54kg Saul Brown Ulster Cairn Lodge ABC
54kg John Connors Leinster Common Quay St Boxing Club
54kg William Mongan Leinster Drimnagh Boxing Club
54kg Matthew McDonagh Ulster Dukes Boxing Gym
54kg Kai Griffin Leinster Avona Boxing Club
57kg Nathan Lynch Connacht Ardagh Crossmolina Boxing Club
57kg John Harty Leinster Portlaoise Boxing Club
57kg Liam Billy Carroll Leinster Setanta Boxing Academy
57kg Ryley Doherty Ulster Raphoe Boxing Club
57kg Jamie Graham Ulster Clonard Boxing Club Belfast
57kg Liam McNamee Leinster St. Conleth’s Boxing Club
57kg Martin McDonagh Leinster Avona Boxing Club
57kg Conor Durning Ulster Dunfanaghy Boxing Club
60kg Danny O’Neill Ulster St. John Bosco ABC Newry
60kg Tarik Michael Militti Leinster Cabra Boxing Club
60kg Jack Johnson Leinster Marble City Boxing Club
60kg Jake Daly Ulster DBoxBC
60kg Jack McNamee Leinster Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
60kg James Delaney Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway
60kg Jerry Connors Leinster Monkstown Boxing Club Dublin
60kg Conor Cousins Leinster St. Teresa’s Boxing Club Bray
60kg Robert Loscher Leinster Esker ABC
60kg Fionn Duffy Ulster St. Joseph’s ABC Derry
60kg Rahman Abdulnasser Leinster Ballymun Boxing Club
60kg Daniel Mc mahon Leinster Enniskerry Boxing Club
60kg Louis Griffin Munster Kilfenora Boxing Club
60kg Nojus Samatakus Ulster Portadown community boxing club
60kg Armandas Kreqzde Leinster Avona Boxing Club
60kg Callum Carragher Leinster Tredagh Boxing Academy
60kg Martin Maughan Leinster Whitechurch Boxing Club
60kg William McCarthy Leinster St. Michael’s Boxing Club Athy
60kg Aodhan Scott Ulster Glengormley ABC
60kg Christopher Stapleton Leinster BallyboughalBC
63.5kg Dylan O Flynn Munster St. Colman’s Boxing Club
63.5kg Jack Mc Elroy Ulster Raphoe Boxing Club
63.5kg Enda Lavin Connacht Ballyhaunis Boxing Club
63.5kg Cian Brown Munster Tipperary Town Boxing Club
63.5kg Christy Joyce Leinster Athlone Boxing Club
63.5kg Danny Reilly Munster St. Paul’s Boxing Club Waterford
63.5kg Ryan Jenkins Leinster Olympic Boxing Club Mullingar
63.5kg Josh Kiely Munster St. Francis Boxing Club
63.5kg Marcus Barrett Connacht Titans Boxing Club Galway
63.5kg Jonathan O donnell Munster Charleville Boxing Club
63.5kg Elias Dlhos Leinster UNIT 3 Boxing Club Naas
63.5kg Simon Lynch Munster Treaty Boxing Club
63.5kg Nadim Durani Leinster Liberty Boxing Club
63.5kg Fionn Dines Leinster Dealgan ABC
67kg Brian Mongan Connacht Ballyhaunis Boxing Club
67kg AARON CARR Leinster St. Catherine’s Boxing Club
67kg Ryan Connolly Leinster Setanta Boxing Academy
67kg Alex Cronin Leinster Angels Boxing Club
67kg Aaron Foster Ulster Cairn Lodge ABC
67kg Thomas James Ward Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway
67kg Dylan Conroy Leinster RatoathGGBC
67kg Simon Casey Munster St. Francis Boxing Club
67kg Alex Noonan-Carmody Munster Riverstown Boxing Club
67kg Martin O Donnell Leinster Ballymun Boxing Club
67kg Thomas Tuffy Connacht Knockmore/Foxford Boxing Club
67kg Gary O Connor Leinster St. Mary’s Boxing Club New Ross
67kg Jason Cotter Munster Cove Boxing Club
71kg Charlie Valsbergs Leinster Cherry Orchard Boxing Club
71kg Peter Lawlor Munster De Courcey ABC
71kg Reece Buckley Munster Northside Boxing Club
71kg Darragh Smyth Ulster Clonard Boxing Club Belfast
71kg Yefrem Kudrin Leinster Smithfield Boxing Club
71kg Kieran Cunnigham Ulster Carndonagh Boxing Club
71kg Grigorii Onipchenko Connacht CelticEBC
71kg Tadhg O’Donnell Leinster Four Kings Boxing Club
71kg Max Rosen Leinster UNIT 3 Boxing Club Naas
75kg Patrick O’ Reilly Leinster Portlaoise Boxing Club
75kg Joey O’Hora Ulster Twin Towns Athletic Boxing Club
75kg Daniel McDonagh Connacht Geesala Boxing Club
75kg darragh lawlor Munster BrianDBC
75kg Danny Tsui Ulster Star of the Sea ABC Faughanvale
75kg Reuben Aigbologa Munster Mayfield Boxing Club
75kg Edward Barrett Connacht Titans Boxing Club Galway
80kg Cathal Nevin Leinster Mullingar Elite Boxing Club
80kg Padraig Corduff Connacht St. Anne’s Boxing Club
80kg John Donaghy Ulster Star of the Sea ABC Faughanvale
80kg Johnny Sweeney Connacht Olympic Boxing Club Galway
80kg Joshua Muckian Ulster Silverbridge ABC
80kg Shay O’ Dowd Leinster Swords Boxing Club
86kg Denis Muntean Leinster Bracken Boxing Club
86kg Tom Stokes Leinster Athlone Boxing Club
86kg John Phoenix Leinster Four Kings Boxing Club
92kg Paddy Sweeney Connacht Galway Boxing Club
92kg Kyle Crean Munster Northside Boxing Club
92kg Brandon Mckelvie Ulster Clonard Boxing Club Belfast
92kg Thomas Byrne Leinster Edenmore Boxing Club
92+kg Michael O’Donovan Munster De Courcey ABC
92+kg Franco Ernjes Munster Saviours Crystal Boxing Club
92+kg Adam Olaniyan Leinster Jobstown Boxing Club