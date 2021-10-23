Keyln Cassidy: ‘I’m at World Level Now’

Kelyn Cassidy suggests hard work and not National Elite Championship victory has changed the trajectory of his career.

Earlier this month the Waterford fighter came from left field to win a senior title in a weight class Emmet Brennan represented Ireland in Tokyo at.

The Saviours-Crystal light-heavy caught the eye by stopping the fancied and talented Tommy Hyde in the decider – and appears to have had career lift-off since.

Waterford’s first National Elite Champ in nine years has since been selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming World Championships in Belgrade but is adamant there is more to his selection than one KO win.

Cassidy points out hard work put him in a position to register domestic success and his performances in a Sheffield sparring camp helped further prove he was ready for the best the world has to offer.

“Winning the National Elite final hasn’t changed my career but it shows that up there with the best,” he told Irish-boxing.com suggesting he was on an upward trajectory.

“I was delighted to be selected,” he continues “It just goes to show all the hard hours in the gym and running the roads pays off and shows that I’m up at world-class level now. I’ve been to a few training camps with Ireland but being there as number one was a great honour.”

Reports suggest Cassidy performed well against his British and French counterparts, he suggests as much himself and claims they boosted his confidence further.

“The sparring was top class and my performances were class. It gave me great confidence in my own ability,” he adds before preaching performance.

“The goal for Belgrade is to go out and perform in every fight. I know if I perform the results will look after themselves.”