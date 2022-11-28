Jamie Morrissey and Kevin Cronin set for bill topping title fight

Jamie Morrissey [4(1)-0] and Kevin Cronin [5(2)-0] look set to take matters into their own gloved hands and fight for a title on top of their own bill.

The Munster men have been linked for well over a year, with chatter in regard to an exciting Limerick v Kerry clash increasing significantly in volume since Morrissey defeated Ben McGivern to claim the BUI super middleweight Celtic title.

There was a suggestion it’s a fight Conlan Boxing looked at for their eagerly anticipated December 10, SSE Arena card, while Cronin had pitched it as an ideal bout for the proposed Katie Taylor Croke Park homecoming.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands there is a new plan in place, and rather than look for a home to house the mouthwatering domestic dust-up, the pairs teams are looking to put it on under their own roof.

Rumour suggests that the Ian Gaughran and Jonathan Lewin’s managed fighters are exploring February fight options. The plan being to promote their own show in either Kerry or Limerick with Cronin and Morrissey on top of the bill.

The Shaun Kelly trained, Morrissey would look to put his BUI super middleweight Celtic title on the line against the Kerry favourite. However, it’s quite possible the pair could trade leather for the light heavyweight version of the pretty strap.

It’s understood the BUI want ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ to prove he can make and compete at 168lbs before they sanction a Morrissey defence. With February being the targeted date for the fight time frame may not allow for that to happen. However, if Cronin doesn’t get six super middleweight rounds in the BUI would sanction a light heavyweight title clash.

Regardless of what weight it plays out at, it remains an eagerly anticipated domestic dalliance and a strong enough fight to tempt new promoters into play.

The fight would allow pro boxing to move into a new territory, be it Limerick or Kerry, and will most certainly provide undercard opportunities for Munster fighters.

If promoting in the Munster proves unfeasible at this stage, the fight will still go ahead, but most likely on top of a Belfast card.