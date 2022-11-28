Radomska vs O’Hara McCafferty – historic fight that reflects Taylor’s legacy

A historic fight between Kate Radomska [3-1] and Kristina O’Hara McCafferty [3-0] would represent Katie Taylor’s true legacy – and thus should be a fight made for the undercard of the Irish sporting great’s proposed Croke Park homecoming argues Robbie Flynn.

The Waterford flyweight and Belfast minimumweight have been heavily linked in recent times, indeed they have both mentioned each other and discussed a possible Irish or BUI Celtic title fight.

If it was to be made for a title and the pair were to trade leather for either of the Boxing Union of Ireland’s straps it would prove a first-ever Irish female title fight.

As a result, it’s a fight Radmoska’s manager Flynn is adamant has to happen and one he claims fits perfectly on any Taylor undercard.

“The fight can and has to happen mid-late 2023. However Croke Park must be priority number one,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s a fight that will inspire everyone from elite athletes working their way through the ranks, to the people sitting at home wanting to try boxing but never had the confidence or thought that time may have passed them by.

“This is literally the legacy of Katie Taylor playing out in live time and it would be a real shame if this was not recognised and celebrated on the biggest stage of all,” he adds.

The British based Waterford fight maker points out that both Radomska and O’Hara McCafferty represent the different types of fighters Taylor has inspired and blazed a trail for.

“There are so many different elements to this: The first time two Irish females have traded leather in the pros, the first time two females have challenged for the Celtic and/or Irish title.

“The fact that Kate Radomska is a girl who took up the sport in her late 20s and didn’t turn pro until 30. She has had to learn on the job and both metaphorically and physically fight for everything. She’s now at a stage where her team whole-heartedly believe that she’s reached the level required to come away victorious and push on to world level.

“Then there’s Kristina who was an elite amateur with a stellar background and always destined to go pro. Both women could end up in the same ring supporting the person who inspired both of them in front of 70,000 supporters.”

Flynn suggests that if Taylor at GAA Headquarters doesn’t happen the fight still has to proceed, although believes it deserves a place on a card of note.

“If a slot on the card didn’t transpire then the fight will happen elsewhere but it absolutely has to be on a major platform.”

Flynn revealed he hasn’t held talks with Unified Promotions re the fight but is open to working with them to sell the fight to Matchroom.

“There hasn’t been any discussions between the teams however I’m available to talk at any time and discussions will be very straightforward. I think then both management teams should make a joint effort to petition the fight to Eddie Hearn and Frank Smith at Matchroom and to Katie herself.”

Flynn also threw in a world for one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs, Joe Ward, a training partner of Radomska, suggesting he’d fit on the bill.

“It would also be fantastic to see Kates teammate Joe Ward back in Ireland and I know it would make their trainer Jimmy Payne extremely proud seeing his two pros who he’s looked after since the amateurs share the same card.”